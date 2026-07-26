Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,012 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,967,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 14,117 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,314 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $613,581.54. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here