Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,502 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,546,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,351,000 after acquiring an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.83.

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About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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