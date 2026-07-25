Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,709 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.29.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 203.25% and a negative net margin of 93.33%.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 37,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,240. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company's research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company's lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Further Reading

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