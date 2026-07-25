Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,192 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,606 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Viking Therapeutics worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 264,750 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,914 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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