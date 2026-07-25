Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,332 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 24,816 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 95.7% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,749 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $660.93 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.02 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $782.89 and a 200-day moving average of $567.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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