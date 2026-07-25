Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,113 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,315 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital makes up about 3.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Victory Capital worth $71,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $97.20 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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