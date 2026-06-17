Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,751 Shares of Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,032 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Celcuity worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 target price on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 target price on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celcuity from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.09.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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