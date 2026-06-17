Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 13,895 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JFrog worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in JFrog by 18,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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