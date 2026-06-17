Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 223,270 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,471 shares of the company's stock after selling 223,270 shares during the period. Sportradar Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Sportradar Group worth $39,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportradar Group news, Director William Kurtz bought 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $391,421.63. This represents a 36.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Fleet bought 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $99,930.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 160,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,913.29. The trade was a 5.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last quarter.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sportradar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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