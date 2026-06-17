Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 25,598 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,164,778.24. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.42. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,347 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,592. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $150.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here