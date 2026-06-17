Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 93,425 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,425 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Centrus Energy worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,132,000 after buying an additional 194,909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 16,538.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,161,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.23. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $144.65 and a 1 year high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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