Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Granby Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Article Title

Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Article Title

Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Negative Sentiment: The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Article Title

The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP’s shareholder investigation into possible fiduciary-duty claims adds another layer of legal and governance risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

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