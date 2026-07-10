Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Certara by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,272,823 shares of the company's stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,109 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 982,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 327,064 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $6,678,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,764,034 shares of the company's stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 972,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,168,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Read Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.46. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

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