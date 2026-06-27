Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,659 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.3% of Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $136,859,000 after purchasing an additional 384,985 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $306.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $100,108.65. Following the sale, the director owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,361.03. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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