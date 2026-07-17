Graphene Investments SAS Has $2.72 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 95,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pinterest Stock Down 2.9%

Pinterest stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.66.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065 over the last 90 days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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