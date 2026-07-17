Graphene Investments SAS Sells 8,500 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Graphene Investments SAS cut its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in ATI were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $185.41 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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