Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 1,267.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 167,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1%

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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