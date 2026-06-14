Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,053 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.19.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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