Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 384.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

GLW stock opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

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About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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