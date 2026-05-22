Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $190.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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