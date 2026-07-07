Great Hill Capital LLC Buys 284,989 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Great Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 284,989 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 0.8% of Great Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Hill Capital LLC owned 0.50% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 458,744 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $211,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,868 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $83,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,099,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden purchased 9,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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