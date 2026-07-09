Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5,724.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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