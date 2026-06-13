Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,323 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after selling 85,094 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LPX opened at $75.21 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific's revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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