Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 53,892 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,892 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for 3.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of AST SpaceMobile worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock worth $284,200,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTS. Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

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