Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 53,892 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greenhaven Road Investment Management reduced its AST SpaceMobile stake by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 53,892 shares and leaving it with 275,219 shares worth about $20 million. ASTS remains its 7th-largest position and about 3.4% of the portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 60.95% of AST SpaceMobile shares held by hedge funds and other institutions, even as several smaller firms also adjusted their positions in the latest quarter.
  • AST SpaceMobile is facing mixed market signals: shares have been pressured by a broader space-sector selloff and sentiment-driven volatility, while analysts maintain an average "Reduce" rating and an average price target of $81.33 despite some long-term bullish commentary.
  • Interested in AST SpaceMobile? Here are five stocks we like better.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,892 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for 3.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of AST SpaceMobile worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock worth $284,200,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTS. Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile Right Now?

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines