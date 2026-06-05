Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $523.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $853.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average is $263.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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