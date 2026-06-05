Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $829,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,757.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,485.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,339.11. The stock has a market cap of $691.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,779.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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