Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,891 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after purchasing an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,670.9% during the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,816,000 after purchasing an additional 863,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.36 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here