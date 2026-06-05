Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,667 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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