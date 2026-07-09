Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,678 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.72.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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