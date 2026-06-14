Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN Shares Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,563 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics accounts for approximately 5.5% of Fourth Sail Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 4.52% of Grid Dynamics worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $528.54 million, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDYN

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $45,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

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