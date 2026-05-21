Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,550.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,603.49. The company has a market capitalization of $609.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,424.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,291.56.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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