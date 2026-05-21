Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,386 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 48,907 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 121,307 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $202.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.10. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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