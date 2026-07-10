Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 3.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 232,960 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,804.25 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,697.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,854.12.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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