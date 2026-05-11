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Grifols, S.A. $GRFS Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Grifols logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its stake in Grifols by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 239,205 shares and leaving it with 2.57 million shares valued at about $24.0 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious but improving: Weiss Ratings and Zacks both upgraded the stock to Hold, while Wall Street Zen moved it to Buy. Overall, the consensus rating is Hold with a price target of $10.00.
  • Grifols reported quarterly earnings and revenue growth, posting $0.38 EPS on $2.32 billion in revenue. The stock recently traded at $8.10, below its 52-week high of $11.14.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grifols.

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,364 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 239,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG's holdings in Grifols were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 39.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 385.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 127.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 109.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grifols from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Grifols

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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