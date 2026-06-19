Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 915,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $276,224,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Valero Energy stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $1,776,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,629.80. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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