Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 96,401 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.15% of Entergy worth $61,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $17,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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