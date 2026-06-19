Groupama Asset Managment Has $130.33 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,905 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Groupama Asset Managment's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $130,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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