Groupama Asset Managment Has $166.30 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,839 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $166,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $395.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here