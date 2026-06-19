Groupama Asset Managment Has $54.94 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $506.38 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.15. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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