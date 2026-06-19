Groupama Asset Managment Has $63.18 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 0.9% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $63,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Article Title

CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Article Title

The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Negative Sentiment: CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Article Title

CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines repeated the lawsuit plan, suggesting the issue is the main driver of today’s weakness as investors focus on possible friction with regulators and the implications for future product approvals. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $320.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.18.

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CME Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $280.74 and its 200-day moving average is $287.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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