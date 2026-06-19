Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,605 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.17. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here