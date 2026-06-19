Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 1,252 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $465.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $405.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here