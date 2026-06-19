Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,988,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,183,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ketron Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day moving average of $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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