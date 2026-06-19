Groupama Asset Managment Sells 25,373 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $80,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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