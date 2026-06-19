Groupama Asset Managment Sells 55,668 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,071 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 55,668 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here