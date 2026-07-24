Grupo Aeromexico $AERO Shares Acquired by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,731 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeromexico makes up about 0.6% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned 0.40% of Grupo Aeromexico worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AERO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Grupo Aeromexico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AERO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Grupo Aeromexico has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aeromexico had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeromexico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Aeromexico from $28.00 to $26.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AERO

Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Aeromexico

In other news, insider Aaron James Murray sold 600,000 shares of Grupo Aeromexico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,968,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,971,876.30. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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