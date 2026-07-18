Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here