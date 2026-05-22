GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 27,379 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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