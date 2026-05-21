GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 170,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $72,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2%

VNDA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $350,929.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 377,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,511.50. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 30,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $254,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 333,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,788.63. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 314,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,985 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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