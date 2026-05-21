GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.42 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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